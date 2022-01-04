Sanditon shares new look at Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood in season 2

Fans of Jane Austen-inspired drama Sanditon don’t have long to wait for the second season to premiere on BritBox in the UK, with first-look images teasing what’s in store for Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) this time around.

So far, it looks like the young heroine will have plenty to contend with when it comes to both matters of the heart and the home – all while wearing her signature bonnet and ribbon, as pictured below in the latest stills from the second instalment.

New stills of Charlotte Heywood from the upcoming season of #Sanditon❤️



The series has had a rocky road since the first season aired. Not only was Sanditon cancelled but, following a successful fan campaign to save it, one of its major stars announced he was leaving.

Theo James, who played Charlotte’s main love interest Sidney Parker on the show, confirmed he would not be reprising the role in a statement shared by its US broadcaster, PBS Masterpiece.

Though it looks like Charlotte will be nursing a broken heart at the beginning of the season, we’re sure some of the new Sanditon characters joining this time around will offer a helping hand.

These include Charlotte’s sister Alison (Rosie Graham), who joins Charlotte in the seaside town and who will be embroiled in a few romantic adventures of her own, attracting the attention of not one but two suitors played by newcomers Frank Blake and Maxim Ays.

Charlotte herself also gains another love interest when she becomes a governess and meets the children’s guardian, Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), while Georgina (Crystal Clarke) attracts the attention of enigmatic artist Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos).

All in all, it looks like we’re set for an exciting season.

Sanditon season 2 will arrive on BritBox on Monday 21st March 2022. While you’re waiting, check out our Drama coverage, or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.