Sanditon unveils first look at new season 2 characters as BritBox confirms release date
The Jane Austen drama returns in the springtime.
Jane Austen-inspired drama Sanditon season two has an official release date at long last, with first-look images teasing some of the new characters set to make a big impression in the upcoming episodes.
The new season will pick up with heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) returning to the eponymous seaside resort, which has seen an uptick in popularity as Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) continues his mission to rebuild.
Among the visitors are military leader Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) and his subordinates Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake) and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays) – pictured above.
The latter two find themselves vying for the attention of Charlotte’s younger sister, Allison (Rosie Graham), who travels to the coastal town in search of her own love story.
Meanwhile, Charlotte herself takes on the challenge of being governess to youngsters Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb) and Leo Colbourne (Flora Mitchell), a job that sees her become acquainted with their guardian, Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes, below).
The character is described as “thoughtful, cerebral and antisocial to the point of reclusiveness”, so it remains to be seen what the nature of their relationship will be.
Another Sanditon newcomer is Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos, below), a worldly artist who finds himself drawn to Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke).
In addition to these photos, it was confirmed that Sanditon season two will premiere on BritBox UK on Monday 21st March 2022, just one day after its US debut on PBS Masterpiece.
The second season of Sanditon will get a terrestrial broadcast on ITV later in 2022, years after its initial cancellation, which was reversed following the efforts of an exhaustive fan campaign.
Sanditon series two is available to stream on BritBox from Monday 21st March 2022.