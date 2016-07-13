The ever-so-slightly-sweary recap (well, what did you expect?) introduces new viewers to the family histories and plot lines, as well as providing extra clarity for anyone already watching who's feeling confused.

Among Jackson's classic lines are his description of Tyrion ("Sure he's a Lannister, and he's a lush, but don't hold that against him") and his fully-justified shock that winter "is almost here, and still, ain't nobody ready!"

And, of course, there's plenty of attention given to those all-important dragons...