Samuel L. Jackson provides the only Game of Thrones recap you'll ever need
Watch the actor's brilliant compilation video (contains spoilers, obviously)
Late to the Game of Thrones bandwagon? Save yourself some time by getting up to speed with the help of Samuel L. Jackson.
The Pulp Fiction and Star Wars actor has narrated a new Beginners Guide to the HBO drama, released on the show's official YouTube channel.
The ever-so-slightly-sweary recap (well, what did you expect?) introduces new viewers to the family histories and plot lines, as well as providing extra clarity for anyone already watching who's feeling confused.
Among Jackson's classic lines are his description of Tyrion ("Sure he's a Lannister, and he's a lush, but don't hold that against him") and his fully-justified shock that winter "is almost here, and still, ain't nobody ready!"
And, of course, there's plenty of attention given to those all-important dragons...