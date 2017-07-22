Jamie and Claire have been separated in time again, as Claire returns to Boston to live with Frank and have Jamie's child. If you are content with knowing that alone, then look away now.



*Spoilers for season 3 of Outlander to follow*

According to Variety, the premiere opens with Jamie injured, lying under another body at the Battle of Cullen. It appears he has faced off with Black Jack Randall, and while Jamie appears to have won, it is unclear if the antagonist is dead or alive. Jamie is then rescued as snow begins to fall on the battlefield – but the English are doing the rounds, killing the wounded.

Elsewhere, Claire and Frank have begun a new life together in Boston, but Claire seems torn between her love for the two men, exacerbated by the fact that she is carrying her old flame's child. All is not well in the household, as the two argue about her attachment to Jamie and whether or not she should apply for US citizenship.

The episode ends with the birth of Claire's child, as Jamie tries to find a way out of the dire situation he is in.

*End of spoilers*

During the discussion, Moore touched on the particular significance of the upcoming series: “It’s a pretty dynamic, interesting season that takes the characters on a long journey and takes them [far from where] they eventually started,” the showrunner said.

So far, so tantalising...

Outlander season 3 airs on Starz in the US on 10th September and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 11th September