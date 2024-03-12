But she is soon warned against continuing the hunt.

"This is exciting, isn't it? You've tracked me down, broken in..." George says at the beginning of the clip, although Emma retorts that the window had been open.

After offering to get her a drink, George apologises for "all that business" with Niko, but Emma, understandably, doesn't seem especially willing to forgive.

"He took my money and you helped him rob me," she angrily states.

George counters that he tried to warn her and adds that "life here isn't all sunshine and cocktails" before explaining to her that Niko is in cahoots with the Mafia.

"Guests on the island like you and me... we do as we're told," he continues.

He later adds that he made some mistakes in the past, which means he now essentially has to repay debts to Niko and his men, and that he essentially amounts to "a warm prop".

"In their eyes I still have debts," he says. "Niko's business, well that's just one of the repayments. This is how I keep safe, Emma. But I want you to keep safe too – so please stop looking for Niko. Trust me."

The official synopsis for episode two reads: "Following a visit from her daughter Susie, Emma begins looking for Niko and her money, targeting hotel worker Maria, who is the only person she's certain had contact with Niko.

"After a confrontation at Maria's apartment, Emma walks away with a crucial lead on one of Niko's business associates, George."

Love Rat airs on Channel 5 from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th March at 9pm. You can also stream on My5.

