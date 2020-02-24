“A while ago Jed Mercurio got me to film a couple of new scenes. They didn’t make the cut unfortunately, but I’d love to come back to it properly.”

“I don’t remember what series it was,” Dhawan explained later.

“I was in for a couple of scenes, and then Jed messaged me and he was like 'I've been quite thrilled to get you back in it, but it doesn't quite work in the story.’ He was just doing me a huge favour by getting me back in.”

More like this

Still, Dhawan says that playing the corrupt Prasad was good practice for when it came to bringing classic Doctor Who villain the Master to life in the current series of the BBC sci-fi drama, with Dhawan's evil Time Lord returning ahead of the much-anticipated series finale.

“Again it was such a great character,” Dhawan said.

“The nastier characters, or the evil characters as people refer to them, are always the more interesting characters to me, like the Master. They’re more fascinating, complex characters.”

Advertisement

To read our full interview with Sacha Dhawan, you can buy Radio Times’ special Doctor Who series 12 finale issue from Tuesday 25th February