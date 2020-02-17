BBC

World Productions

The sixth series of the police corruption thriller from writer/creator Jed Mercurio will be set a year and a half on from the events of series five, and will feature a brand new case for AC-12, focused on an enigmatic Detective Chief Inspector.

As previously announced, Kelly Macdonald will star as the DCI in question - Joanne Davidson - a senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Also joining returning series leads Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar will be Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Andi Osho (Kiri) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster).

Perry Fitzpatrick will also be part of the cast, having previously appeared opposite Vicky McClure in Channel 4's This Is England and I Am Nicola.

Shalom Brune-Franklin, Andi Osho, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Perry Fitzpatrick Don Arnold/WireImage/Michael Tullberg/David M. Benett/Getty Images

Made for BBC One by World Productions, The new series will be directed by Daniel Nettheim (Doctor Who), Gareth Bryn (Last Tango in Halifax), and Jennie Darnell (Bodyguard).

The new series of Line of Duty will premiere on BBC One later this year. All previous series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.