“I’ve been a big fan of the BBC for almost 20 years," said Nikolay Kartozia, general director of Friday. "Their news, documentaries and dramas are all of the highest quality, so now it is a great honor that BBC Studios has selected Friday as a partner. It means that we are going the right way.”

Salim Mukaddam, BBC Studios’ general manager for Central and Eastern Europe, added: “We hope this is the beginning of a long and successful partnership between Friday and BBC Studios.”

The eight-part show follows James Norton’s Alex Goodman, the son of Russian exiles who is plunged into a global mafia network. The series also stars Juliet Rylance as Rebecca Harper, Alex's fiancée and Bourne star David Strathairn, who plays Israeli businessman Semiyon Kleiman.

Advertisement

The BBC is yet to announce if the AMC co-production will receive a second series.