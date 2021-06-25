Russell T Davies says Channel 4 privatisation would “stifle” queer and diverse voices

Russell T Davies, who created the recent 1980s AIDS drama It’s A Sin, has suggested that the privatisation of Channel 4 could “stifle” queer and diverse voices.

Speaking during a masterclass session at the Banff World Media Festival, Davies claimed that his Channel 4 dramas, like It’s A Sin and Queer as Folk, would never have been made by another broadcaster.

“We are looking at very dark days here,” he said. “In order to sell Channel 4 and make it profitable [the government] would have to change C4’s remit which is to make shows like It’s A Sin.”

He continued, “None of these shows would have been made by the other mainstream channels… Channel 4 has been responsible for my entire career.”

“Part of the government’s reasoning for selling is that there is now more choice now because of the streamers,” he said (via Broadcast). “That means more choice of zombies, ghosts, detectives -–they certainly don’t make shows like this [It’s A Sin].”

Earlier this week it was announced that the government was set to launch a consultation into the privatisation of the broadcaster.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said, “Technology has transformed broadcasting but the rules protecting viewers and helping our traditional channels compete are from an analogue age.

“The time has come to look at how we can unleash the potential of our public service broadcasters while also making sure viewers and listeners consuming content on new formats are served by a fair and well-functioning system.

“So we’ll now be looking at how we can help make sure Channel 4 keeps its place at the heart of British broadcasting and level the playing field between broadcasters and video-on-demand services.”

It’s A Sin debuted on Channel 4 in January and has been a runaway hit for the broadcaster, breaking records on its streaming and catch-up service, All 4.

