See, look closely at the jam-packed picture and you'll find visual clues to 100 - yes, 100 - different TV and radio shows from over the past century.

Look very carefully at the image as some of the visual aids are pretty well-hidden... how many can you find?

If you need a closer look, download the image to your computer and zoom in - the clues are everywhere!

Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for the answers!

RT TV and radio quiz. Retouching and illustration by Ian McKinnell Retouching and illustration by Ian McKinnell

Read more:

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in entertainment, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.