RT 100 TV & Radio picture quiz - how many shows can you find?
How many shows can you find?
Radio Times magazine has turned 100, and what better way to celebrate than with a head-scratching tricky quiz?!
Below, you'll see a vibrant image of the BBC's Broadcasting House, but it might look a little bit different to usual...
See, look closely at the jam-packed picture and you'll find visual clues to 100 - yes, 100 - different TV and radio shows from over the past century.
Look very carefully at the image as some of the visual aids are pretty well-hidden... how many can you find?
If you need a closer look, download the image to your computer and zoom in - the clues are everywhere!
Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for the answers!
