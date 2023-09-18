To mark this momentous occasion, the special anniversary issue continues Radio Times' long tradition of illustrated covers with a cover designed by Peter Horridge. The issue has a choice of one of four Radio Times logos from the last 100 years: the original design from 1923; Radio Times' post-war logo which ran between 1946 and 1960; Radio Times' longest-running logo, which graced the front page from 1972 to 19994; and the current logo, introduced in 2004.

Tom Loxley and Shem Law, Radio Times Joint Editors, say:

“Since its launch Radio Times has been at the heart of the national conversation, covering the momentous historical events, from Royal weddings, funerals, Coronations and births, the outbreak of war and declaration of peace, Moon landings, Olympics - and the best TV and radio from the last 100 years. We’ve overseen the development of the radio age, the birth of television and colour television, through to the current broadcasting revolution and an ever-increasing choice of content, service providers and ways to consume. And as Radio Times turns 100, it remains even more relevant than ever, with more choice there’s never been a great need for expert guidance for our audience on what’s the best content and how you can get it. Here’s to the next 100 years!”

What's inside the 100th-anniversary issue:

The historian Simon Schama explains how culturally important TV and radio are to us as a nation and what an important part Radio Times has played in that over 100 years

has played in that over 100 years Melvyn Bragg, Professor Brian Cox, Angela Rippon and many more celebrate 100 years of history as told through the unique prism of Radio Times covers

covers A panel of industry experts pick the 100 best television and radio programmes that define the past century of broadcasting

Simon Barnes takes us through the biggest sporting moments. Including when Radio Times sponsored the scoreboard at Wembley!

sponsored the scoreboard at Wembley! Justin Webb (from Radio 4’s Today Programme) tells us about how his grandfather was the first RT editor

editor Test your knowledge with our two centenary quizzes!

Readers share their memories of enjoying Radio Times through the decades

through the decades Friend of the magazine Gyles Brandreth tells us about how much he loves Radio Times

Watch the cover come to life in our video below!

