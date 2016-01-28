Ross Poldark’s scything scene? They begged ME to take my shirt off, jokes co-star Phil Davis
Actor who shared the iconic scene in the hayfield with Aidan Turner says it is an outrage that his physique was not on show
When Aidan Turner took his shirt off and started work scything in a field as hunky Ross Poldark a visual legend was born. And the word scything will also now forever be associated with rippling flesh and ardent desire among TV fans.
But Phil Davis, the actor whose character Jud Paynter shared the scene with Turner's Poldark, is outraged.
“It’s completely unfair,” he joked at the Radio Times Covers Party. “I begged them to take my shirt off but they insisted I keep it on. I think they were worried he might be a bit outshone by my magnificent physique.
“He didn’t do anything for me when he took his shirt off but I’m obviously not typical."
Davis' Jud returns for series two and the actor tells us that the new run will have a more wintry feel to it.
He adds that his servant character will continue to get drunk and tell lies, however.
Watch the full interview here: