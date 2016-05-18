Robin Wright demanded same pay as House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey
Because the gender pay gap is real
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has revealed how she fought to be paid the same as her co-star Kevin Spacey.
Speaking at the Rockefeller Foundation last night, Wright, who plays Claire Underwood in the Netflix drama, said that she even threatened to go public if she didn't receive equal pay, report Huffington Post.
"It was the perfect paradigm," Wright said. "There are very few films or TV shows where the male, the patriarch, and the matriarch are equal. And they are in House of Cards."
"I was looking at the statistics and Claire Underwood's character was more popular than [Frank's] for a period of time. So I capitalised on it," she admitted.
"I was like, 'You better pay me or I’m going to go public.' And they did."
Wright, who has starred in House of Cards since 2013, is also a producer and occasional director on the project.