"It was the perfect paradigm," Wright said. "There are very few films or TV shows where the male, the patriarch, and the matriarch are equal. And they are in House of Cards."

"I was looking at the statistics and Claire Underwood's character was more popular than [Frank's] for a period of time. So I capitalised on it," she admitted.

"I was like, 'You better pay me or I’m going to go public.' And they did."

Wright, who has starred in House of Cards since 2013, is also a producer and occasional director on the project.