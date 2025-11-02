There have been many adaptations of the legend of Robin Hood, but the MGM+ series promises to be a romantic spin on the tale offering a new psychological depth, grit and historical accuracy than ever seen before.

Ad

Co-written by Jonathan English and John Glenn, the 10-part series follow Rob in his origins story as a Saxon forester’s son who falls in love with a Norman Lord’s daughter, Marian. Together, the duo must fight for justice and freedom against the oppression in the Middle Ages, Rob with his band of rebel outlaws and Marian by infiltrating the courts.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Glenn and English set out to create something new, rather than a recreation or extension of a previous adaptation.

We both love all the shows," said English. "I've been a huge Robin hood fan and fan of the Middle Ages since forever, and I love all of those shows. I grew up watching Kevin Costner and I think we all did, as most people do, even the recent Russell Crowe film.

Glenn added: "There have been so many great interpretations over the years, even the Walt Disney film – I mean, the Walt Disney film is actually one of the best – and people love it.

"We wanted to actually, in our story, to have all of the fun and the humour and the high-action adventure, but we also wanted to tell an origin story, and we wanted it to be more believable, more grounded. So certain things you can't get from the other films because they just didn't choose to show that version of it."

But who can you expect to see in this reimagining?

Alongside Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, a number of recognisable faces appear, plus some you might not recognise.

Find the full cast rundown below.

Robin Hood cast: Who stars in the MGM+ series?

Jack Patten as Robert of Locksley

Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham

Lauren McQueen as Marian

Sean Bean as Sheriff of Nottingham

Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon

Marcus Fraser as Little John

Angus Castle-Doughty as Friar Tuck

Henry Rowley as Will

Connie Nielsen as Eleanor of Aquitaine

Richard Lintern as the Bishop of Hereford

Erica Ford as Ralph Miller

Ryan Gage as Spragart

Oscar Salem as Marshal, The Earl of Pembroke

Graeme Thomas King as Prince John

Tom Mison as Hugh Locksley

Anastasia Griffith as Joan Locksley

Jelena Gavrilović as Godda

Matija Gredić as Drew Miller

Mihailo Lazić as Henry

Boban Marjanović as Drogo

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Read more:

Jack Patten as Robert of Locksley

Jack Patten at Rob. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Who is Robert? Robert of Locksley is the hero of our tale, who will later be known as Robin Hood. Rob is a Saxon who witnessed the Norman invasion as a child and has been shaped by this tense rivalry and high-stakes power struggle to lead a band of rebel outlaws to steal from the rich and feed the poor.

Where have I seen Jack Patten before? This is the Australian actor’s first television series leading role, but he is set to star in Patrick Hughes' upcoming Netflix film, War Machine.

Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham and Lauren McQueen as Marian

Lydia Peckham as Priscilla and Lauren McQueen as Marian. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Who is Priscilla? Priscilla is the daughter of the Sheriff of Nottingham and a formidable woman who wields her own forms of power to her advantage. Strong willed with a ruthless streak, she serves as a stark contrast to Marian.

Where have I seen Lydia Peckham before? The New Zealand actress is a relative newcomer with early television roles in Apple TV+’s Mr. Corman and Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, but she also appeared as a CGI ape, Soona, in the science-fiction epic, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Who is Marian? Marian is the daughter of a cruel Norman, the Earl of Huntingdon. Raised in an abusive household, Marian’s life has been planned out for her, before a chance meeting with a Saxon boy, Robert, in childhood, changes the trajectory of her future.

Where have I seen Lauren McQueen before? The Liverpudlian actress is best known for her two-year-long role on Hollyoaks as Lily Drinkwell. McQueen has also appeared in series such as Apple’s Masters of the Air and Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Sean Bean as Sheriff of Nottingham

Sean Bean as Sheriff of Nottingham and Lydia Peckham as Priscilla in Robin Hood. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Who is the Sheriff? The Sheriff of Nottingham is a strategic Norman statesman, a loving father to Priscilla and cousin to King Henry II. His position of power is constantly attacked by dangerous forces such as the outlaws in the woods, as well as the ambitions of Eleanor of Aquitaine. He’s determined to uphold Norman values and respect, whatever the cost, even if that means ruling with an iron hand.

Where have I seen Sean Bean before? Bean has had an extensive career, but he’s best known for his iconic role as Boromir in The Lord of the Rings films, as well as playing Eddard (Ned) Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. More recently, the English actor has appeared in the BBC’s This City is Ours and Time, as well as post-apocalyptic dystopian series, Snowpiercer and Amazon’s action comedy, Deep Cover.

Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon

Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Who is the Earl of Huntingdon? The Earl of Huntingdon is a cruel and ruthless Norman Lord who acquires the former family (and ancestral) home of Hugh and Joan Locksley, Rob’s parents. He is also Marian’s father and a brutal ally to the Sheriff, but he still manages to serve his own agenda too.

Where have I seen Steven Waddington before? The English actor has appeared in numerous TV series and films over the years including recurring roles in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, The Long Shadow, Jamestown and BBC’s Waterloo Road and appeared in films such as The Imitation Game, Uncharted and The Last of the Mohicans. He even played King Richard in the BBC series, Robin Hood, back in 2007.

Marcus Fraser as Little John

Marcus Fraser. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Little John? Little John becomes one of Rob’s most loyal allies in his band of rebel outlaws who fight for justice against the oppressive Norman court.

Where have I seen Marcus Fraser before? Fraser has appeared in Apple TV+ Foundation, as well as The Outlaws and films such as Transformers: The Last Knight and Arthur’s Whisky.

Angus Castle-Doughty as Friar Tuck

Angus Castle-Doughty. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Friar Tuck? Friar Tuck is a principled young monk who wants to fight for true justice, which means opposing the Normans and aligning himself with Robin Hood and his outlaws.

Where have I seen Angus Castle-Doughty before? Castle-Doughty is best known for his role in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, playing Eric Foster in Hollyoaks and appearing in the hit film, The King’s Man.

Henry Rowley as Will

Henry Rowley as Will. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

Who is Will? Will is Rob’s cousin and a man who is caught between two worlds, raised in rural forest by Saxon family sent to serve the King at the palace in London. He wants a life beyond the forest and is determined to work his way up in society.

Where have I seen Henry Rowley before? Rowley is a TikTok comedy star, actor and stand-up comedian and this is his first television role.

Connie Nielsen as Eleanor of Aquitaine

Connie Nielsen and Sean Bean star in Robin Hood. Aleksandar Letic / MGM+

Who is Eleanor of Aquitaine? Eleanor is a Queen and a force of nature who is formidable presence in the film, who offers guidance and aspiration for other women to fight and exert their power. The world is her battlefield so beware anyone who crosses her.

Where have I seen Connie Nielsen before? The Danish actress has had an extensive on-screen career most recently reprising her role as Lucilla in Gladiator II. She’s also starred as Queen Hippolyta in DC’s Wonder Woman (and its sequel) and Justice League, as well as appearing in films such as Mission to Mars, Nobody and The Hunted.

Richard Lintern as the Bishop of Hereford

Richard Lintern. John Phillips/Getty Images

Who is the Bishop of Hereford? The bishop is a greedy and savvy figure in this tale, who has been appointed by the Vatican to hold a political and spiritual power in England. Though he serves the King and is an extension of the Norman rule, he also enjoys his cruel influence over the Saxons in his allyship with the lords and Sheriff in Nottingham.

Where have I seen Richard Lintern before? Lintern is best known for his long-running role as Dr Thomas Chamberlain in BBC’s Silent Witness, but he’s also appeared in series such as Endeavour, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, The Reckoning, Lewis and has a recurring role on Heartbeat.

Erica Ford as Ralph Miller

Erica Ford. Simon Ackerman/WireImage

Who is Ralph Miller? Ralph is the eldest Miller sibling (to Henry and Drew), who has turned to live in the forest which is when she meets Rob. She’s been disguised as a boy for most of her life as protection, and is fiercely loyal and protective over her two brothers. Ralph is instantly taken with Rob and hopes that one day he may love one of his own kind, instead of Marian, her.

Where have I seen Erica Ford before? Ford is best known for her roles in The Nevers, as well as appearing as Skipper in 2023’s Barbie and an episode of House of the Dragon.

Ryan Gage as Spragart

Ryan Gage as Spragart. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Spragart? Spragart is a quick-thinking Saxon poacher and thief who by chance finds himself allied with Rob and his outlaws, especially as the scale of their raid’s increase.

Where have I seen Ryan Gage before? Gage is best known for his role as King Louis XIII in the BBC series, The Musketeers, but he also appeared in two of the Hobbit films as Alfrid Lickspittle, righthand man to the Master of Laketown.

Oscar Salem as Marshal, The Earl of Pembroke

Oscar Salem as Marshal, The Earl of Pembroke. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Who is Marshal, The Earl of Pembroke? Marshal is Eleanor’s closest and loyal advisor and confidant who is wildly ambitious and pursuing a romantic relationship with the Sheriff’s daughter, Priscilla.

Where have I seen Oscar Salem before? Salem appeared in ITV’s mini-series, Des, as well as HBO’s House of the Dragon and films such as The Substance.

Graeme Thomas King as Prince John

Graeme Thomas King as Prince John. Simon Ackerman/WireImage

Who is Prince John? Prince John is the younger brother to Richard and son of King Henry, and a rightful – but dangerous – heir to the throne.

Where have I seen Graeme Thomas King before? King is best known for his role as Jeremy Beckett in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a spin-off to Pretty Little Liars that is loosely based on Sara Shepard’s novel, The Perfectionists.

Tom Mison as Hugh Locksley

Tom Mison as Hugh Locksley. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for @sohoplace

Who is Hugh Locksley? Hugh is Rob’s father and the former owner of Locksley manor, before the Normans invaded the land and the Earl of Huntingdon claimed his land as his own. He’s a proud Saxon with deep ties to the lands who struggles to adapt to his new life in the forest, enraged by the corruption, greed and duplicity of the Normans, he must learn to temper his emotions if he is to survive.

Where have I seen Tom Mison before? The actor is best known for his role as Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow, as well as appearing in the Paramount+ mystery thriller, The Ex-Wife, Apple TV+’s See and starring in films such as One Day and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.

Anastasia Griffith as Joan Locksley

Anastasia Griffith. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who is Joan Locksley? Joan is Rob’s mother and a voice of reason for both Hugh and Rob within the series, as the family comes to terms with their new position in society.

Where have I seen Anastasia Griffith before? Griffith has appeared in films such as Alfie, Dirty filthy love, as well as series such as Royal Pains, Once Upon a Time, Damages and Deep State.

Jelena Gavrilović as Godda

Jelena Gavrilović as Godda. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Who is Godda? Godda is a mythological Saxon Goddess that they believe lives in the forest to guide them. They call to Godda for aid, encouragement and protection during times of crisis. She is a beautiful and ethereal being whose legend lives on in folklore.

Where have I seen Jelena Gavrilović before? The actress has appeared in TV series such as The Outpost as well as films such as Human Zoo.

Miloš Timotijević as Egbert

Who is Egbert? Egbert is a Royal Forester who serves alongside Rob’s father Hugh to protect Sherwood from poachers and illegal activity.

Where have I seen Miloš Timotijević before? The Serbian actor has appeared in films such as In the Land of Blood and Honey, as well as TV series such as Black Sun, Besa and South Wind.

Matija Gredić as Drew Miller

Who is Drew Miller? Drew is the middle sibling in the Miller family, who is protected by his sister, Ralph and who helps to take care of their mute youngest brother, Henry.

Where have I seen Matija Gredić before? Gredić is a relative newcomer appearing most recently in a war film, Battle for Castle Itter.

Mihailo Lazić as Henry

Who is Henry? Henry is the intelligent and perceptive youngest Miller sibling, who is mute and relies on his older siblings to help him navigate the world.

Where have I seen Mihailo Lazić before? Lazić is also relatively new to the industry, but he’s also a writer and director of the 2025 short film, Tur De Zur.

Boban Marjanović as Drogo

Who is Drogo? Drogo is Guy Gisbon’s silent executioner who is a terrifying presence from his size and stillness alone.

Where have I seen Boban Marjanović before? The Serbian actor has appeared in films such as Hustle, Happy Gilmore 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Robin Hood arrives on MGM+ on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Add All Creatures Great and Small to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.