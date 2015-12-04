The fourth and last series will follow the lives of housemates JP (Jack Whitehall), Vod (Zawe Ashton) and co as they face their finals and the daunting prospect of graduation.

Oregon (Charlotte Ritchie) has become Student Union President and is now planning her legacy in a ridiculously Presidential style – so she seeks the help of Support Officer Rosa, played by Field.

Rosa is a strong minded, no-nonsense woman, and when Oregon’s ambitions and self-aggrandising plans start to overshadow her responsibilities, tensions rise between the president and her aide.

While Oregon and Rosa’s working relationship starts to deteriorate, Kingsley (Joe Thomas) is drawn to Rosa’s complicated, mature sophistication and a romance begins.

Field has starred in a number of films and TV shows in the USA, including Aaron Sorkin’s NBC series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Fox sitcom Back to You.

Fresh Meat launched in 2011 and has won several plaudits including a British Comedy Award for Best New Comedy Programme, an RTS Awards for Best Writer (Comedy) and Best Scripted Comedy and a South Bank Sky Arts Award.

The final series is set to air on Channel 4 in early 2016.