When is Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse on TV?
Starring Dawn French, this festive film from Sky One is based on the true story of when Roald Dahl met Beatrix Potter.
Published:
Arriving on Sky One this Christmas is Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse – a festive comedy-drama about the real-life meeting of Beatrix Potter and six-year-old Roald Dahl.
Sky released a Roald and Beatrix trailer for the 90-minute special earlier this week, teasing the cast’s talented line-up which includes Dawn French, Rob Brydon, Jessica Hynes and Alison Steadman.
Following a young Roald Dahl – played by eight-year-old Harry Tayler – as he sets out to meet his hero Potter, the Christmas offering is “a magical story of what can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams”, Sky teases.
Here’s everything you need to know about Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse.
When is Roald and Beatrix on TV?
Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse will air on Sky One on Christmas Eve at 8.15pm.
The 90-minute film will also be available to watch on NOW TV from Christmas Eve onwards.
What is Roald and Beatrix about?
Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse introduces Harry Tayler as a lonely young Roald Dahl, who sets off on a big adventure to meet his favourite author – Beatrix Potter (Dawn French).
This heartwarming comedy drama tells the story of their real-life meeting and how it inspired a grown-up Dahl to write magical children’s books of his own.
Roald and Beatrix cast
Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley) stars as Beatrix Potter in this Sky One festive special, while Harry Tayler plays a six-year-old Roald Dahl.
The rest of the star-studded Roald and Beatrix cast includes Jessica Hynes (Roald’s mother Sofie), Rob Brydon (Beatrix’s husband William), Nina Sosanya (Anne Landy), Nick Mohammed (Mr Entwistle), Alison Steadman and Bill Bailey.
Roald and Beatrix trailer
Earlier this week, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed the first trailer for Roald & Beatrix, teasing Dawn French’s performance as literary legend Beatrix Potter.