Meet the cast of Sky One’s Roald and Beatrix

Arriving on Sky One this Christmas is Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse – a brand new 90-minute film based on the true story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl met his idol Beatrix Potter.

Starring Dawn French as the Peter Rabbit author, this heart-warming story dramatises the literary figures’ real-life meeting and how it inspired Dahl to write children’s books himself when he grew up.

With a stellar cast including the likes of Rob Brydon, Nina Sosanya and Jessica Hynes, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse.

Dawn French plays Beatrix Potter

Who is Beatrix Potter? Famed author Beatrix Potter was best known for children’s books such as The Tale of Peter Rabbit and in this Christmas special, she is coming to the end of her career, having had enough of writing.

With a dip in motivation and failing eyesight, Beatrix feels out of touch with her readers and fans when a young Roald Dahl travels to visit her.

Where have I seen Dawn French before? Comedian and actress Dawn French is best known for playing Geraldine Granger in BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley as well as for starring in the sketch show French and Saunders alongside Jennifer Saunders. In recent years, she’s appeared in The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Delicious and Psychoville.

Harry Tayler plays Roald Dahl

Who is Roald Dahl? Six-year-old Roald Dahl is an anxious young boy living in Wales, who’s dealing with the recent deaths of his older sister and his father and finds solace in books such as Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck.

When encouraged by his mother to follow his dreams and visit his hero Beatrix Potter, he sets out on his first big adventure.

Where have I seen Harry Tayler before? Nine-year-old Harry Tayler doesn’t have many acting credits to his name, however he has appeared alongside Steve Coogan in films Greed and The Trip to Greece.

Rob Brydon plays William Heelis

Who is William Heelis? William is Beatrix’s long-suffering husband – a solicitor who is supportive of his wife’s career. Together, they live happily in the Lakes.

Where have I seen Rob Brydon before? Welsh comedian Rob Brydon is best known for playing Bryn in BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, for starring in The Trip series with Steve Coogan and as the host of panel show Would I Lie to You?

Jessica Hynes plays Sofie Dahl

Who is Sofie Dahl? Sofie is Roald Dahl’s mother who takes him to meet Beatrix Potter after his father’s funeral.

Where have I seen Jessica Hynes before? BAFTA Award-winning actress Jessica Hynes rose to fame after appearing in sitcom The Royle Family and starring in Channel 4’s Spaced, before playing Siobhan Sharpe in Twenty Twenty and W1A. She’s recently appeared in There She Goes, Years and Years, and Paddington 2.

Alison Steadman plays Dora

Who is Dora? Dora is a cafe owner who meets Roald’s mother when she comes in for a tea while Roald is visiting Beatrix.

Where have I seen Alison Steadman before? Alison Steadman is best known for starring in several Mike Leigh projects including Abigail’s Party before appearing in Fat Friends, Gavin & Stacey, Orphan Black, Hold the Sunset and Life.

Nina Sosanya plays Anne Landy

Who is Anne Landy? Anne Landy works for Beatrix’s publishers and goes to visit Beatrix, unannounced, to ask for edits to her latest book – however, she doesn’t receive a particularly warm reception.

Where have I seen Nina Sosanya before? Best known for her roles in W1A and Last Tango in Halifax, Nina Sosanya first rose to prominence for appearing in the 2001 series Teachers. She has recently starred in Little Birds, lockdown comedy Staged and Sky’s Brave New World.

Nick Mohammed plays Mr Entwistle

Who is Mr Entwistle? Mr Entwistle is Beatrix’s optometrist who delivers the bad news that her eyesight is failing and tries to convince her to wear glasses.

Where have I seen Nick Mohammed before? Comedian Nick Mohammed currently stars in Sky One comedy Intelligence alongside David Schwimmer and has appeared in State Lets Flats, Drifters, Uncle, Christopher Robin and Ted Lasso.

Bill Bailey plays A Bona Fide Gent

Who is A Bona Fide Gent? A Bona Fide Gent is an eccentric, slightly shabby-looking character who Roald bumps into as he tries to run away from home.

Where have I seen Bill Bailey before? Comedian and actor Bill Bailey is best known for starring in sitcom Black Books and appearing on panel shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got New for You and QI. He is currently competing in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.