Despite the storm surrounding him, he displays a complete lack of guilt or remorse and remains determined to serve his own agenda, keeping his yes on the "ultimate prize".

The new teaser sees Laurie's political hopeful face off against Peaky Blinders star Helen McRory, who lambasts him for a cover-up, only for Peter to assure her he is "squeaky" clean.

We also get a glimpse at the dynamic between Peter and his assistant, played by Agents of SHIELD star Iain De Caestecker, who is seemingly never far from his side.

Check out the teaser below.

Roadkill also stars Sidse Babett Knudsen (The Accident), Saskia Reeves (Us), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), Patricia Hodge (Miranda), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A), Katie Leung (The Nest), Olivia Vinall (Apple Tree Yard), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water).

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said: “Roadkill is a thriller which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power.

“Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor who will play this fictional role with utter conviction, and it is a great honour to work once again with David Hare and The Forge to bring this brilliantly sharp and funny drama to BBC1.”

Laurie remains a force to be reckoned with on British television, with his sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 recently renewed for a second season on Sky Atlantic and HBO.

Roadkill will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.