“It’s a saga set in Jamaica and the idea is for it to be a long-running series to start in 1688 and finish with the abolition of slavery in 1815,” Warlow reveals.

But he is careful to stress that it has not yet been formally green lit. “I think it’ll be over many series. That’s the idea but the BBC have just commissioned the first script. It’s something I’ve enjoyed writing enormously."

Series three of period detective drama Ripper Street launched on Amazon Prime Instant Video last year with a double bill of episodes. The full series will air on BBC1 this year.

It has not yet been decided on what BBC channel the slavery drama will air if it wins a full commission.