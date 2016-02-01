Written and executive produced by Oliver Goldstick (Ugly Betty, Pretty Little Liars, Desperate Housewives, Lipstick Jungle) The Collection tells the story of an illustrious Paris fashion house emerging from the dark days of the German occupation.

Coyle is set to play couturier Paul Sabine, with Harry Potter and Vicious actor Frances de la Tour playing his formidable mother Yvette. Gomez is set to play a fashion editor.

Also appearing is Tom Riley as Paul’s brother Claudie and Mamie Gummer as Helen, Paul’s American ex-wife. Gummer is the daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

More like this

Foyle’s War star Michael Kitchen also pops up as Frederic Lemaire Sabine’s former boss and mentor. Game of Thrones star James Cosmo (Jeor Mormont in the HBO epic) is Jules Trouvier, the silent partner who bankrolls the Maison Sabine.

The cast also includes Sarah Parish (Mistresses), Allan Corduner (Homeland) Alexandre Brasseur (Duval and Moretti), Bethan-Mary James (Belle), Patrick Kennedy (Downton Abbey), Poppy Corby-Teuch (The Royals), and Stanley Townsend (Galavant).

Goldstick said, “The Collection is an entrepreneurial fable set at a pivotal moment in France’s history when fashion truly became a vehicle for transformation and re-invention. At its heart, it is the story of a volatile family who pay a steep price for their ambition – and this “family” encompasses not only the name on the label, but the devoted workers who execute The Master’s vision.

"Post-war Paris was a chaotic era of stark contrasts – hope and romance was in the air, but the shadow of the Occupation and its moral recriminations also haunted the city. In this divisive world, mystery and secrets abound; knowing too much can cost you a lot - even your life."

Advertisement

Star Coyle added, "Paul Sabine is a multi layered and conflicted ‎character, with a dark secret in his past which threatens to destroy the fashion empire he is building. He is a puppet-master on the brink of superstardom, trying to implement his bold new vision while keeping the doors closed on the skeletons threatening to burst out."