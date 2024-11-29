But while a number of people have held onto their anger over her decision to walk out on Glenn, and at such a crucial moment, he has mellowed on account of his moving on with someone else.

In tonight's episode (29th November), Mack and Glenn were theorising over the cause of Curtis Faleafa's death when bartender Daisy Dixon entered the lab. After greeting Mack, she then walked up to Glenn and they shared a peck, before talking about their plans for later.

Much to the DI's surprise, her ex and Daisy are in a relationship, a revelation that stunned her into near-silence.

"I should let you guys..." she said awkwardly, before darting for the exit.

"You could have told me," she said to Frankie the dog once they were safely outside.

But despite her best efforts to convince herself and Glenn that they "always worked better as friends" and that Daisy is "perfect" for him, there's clearly still something between the two of them.

And executive producer Belinda Campbell has also teased a "will they/won’t they" dynamic, so you can expect plenty more of that in the remaining four episodes.

Detective SC Colin Cartwright (LLOYD GRIFFITH), Glenn Strong (TAI HARA) and DI Mackenzie Clarke (ANNA SAMSON). Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

"It's no small thing to have to return to that, and she brings home with her a great sense of guilt," said actor Anna Samson of her character having to face Glenn after how their relationship ended.

"She's pushing against all the emotions that being back home brings up – old places, memories, and relationships.

"She's trying to push them down, but they have a habit of coming back up, don't they?"

Return to Paradise continues on Friday 6th December at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

