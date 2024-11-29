Return to Paradise's Mackenzie lost for words after she's blindsided by ex
The detective was stunned by a major revelation.
Return to Paradise's Mackenzie Clarke had no desire to return to her hometown of Dolphin Cove, in large part due to the frosty reception she knew would be waiting for her.
Before she jetted off to London, the detective was all set to marry much-loved forensic pathologist Glenn Strong, but she'd never truly felt at home in the picturesque beachside town, or had a rapport with the locals, so she left – without her former husband to be.
But while a number of people have held onto their anger over her decision to walk out on Glenn, and at such a crucial moment, he has mellowed on account of his moving on with someone else.
In tonight's episode (29th November), Mack and Glenn were theorising over the cause of Curtis Faleafa's death when bartender Daisy Dixon entered the lab. After greeting Mack, she then walked up to Glenn and they shared a peck, before talking about their plans for later.
Much to the DI's surprise, her ex and Daisy are in a relationship, a revelation that stunned her into near-silence.
"I should let you guys..." she said awkwardly, before darting for the exit.
"You could have told me," she said to Frankie the dog once they were safely outside.
Read more:
- Return to Paradise differs from Death in Paradise in another big way
- Return to Paradise writer didn’t want spin-off to feel like it was copying Death in Paradise
But despite her best efforts to convince herself and Glenn that they "always worked better as friends" and that Daisy is "perfect" for him, there's clearly still something between the two of them.
And executive producer Belinda Campbell has also teased a "will they/won’t they" dynamic, so you can expect plenty more of that in the remaining four episodes.
"It's no small thing to have to return to that, and she brings home with her a great sense of guilt," said actor Anna Samson of her character having to face Glenn after how their relationship ended.
"She's pushing against all the emotions that being back home brings up – old places, memories, and relationships.
"She's trying to push them down, but they have a habit of coming back up, don't they?"
Return to Paradise continues on Friday 6th December at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.