It's safe to say that The Responder season 2 retains the unstoppable momentum of the first, delivering another thrilling crime story that also packs plenty of genuinely moving moments.

Advertisement

Martin Freeman leads the cast as cop on the brink Chris Carson, who is faced with the prospect of seeing his daughter and ex-wife move hundreds of miles away unless he can finally get off the night shift.

Meanwhile, colleague Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo) is still psychologically recovering from the abuse she suffered from her ex-boyfriend, with the lingering trauma beginning to manifest in unexpected and worrying ways.

Set in Liverpool, the show is written by scouse screenwriter and former policeman Tony Schumacher, while its soundtrack features artists local to the region – here's a quick overview of the songs in The Responder season 2.

The Responder season 2 soundtrack

Season 2 episode 1

  • Little Blonde – Young LS
  • In and Out (feat Ay Em & Diztortion) – Aystar
  • Run From Me – Timber Timbre
Emily Fairn as Casey in The Responder season 2. She is sitting crosslegged on a bench and dressed in blue.
Emily Fairn as Casey in The Responder season 2. BBC

Season 2 episode 2

  • Sturdy – Hazey

Season 2 episode 3

  • Underwear – The Magnetic Fields
  • Matadora – Sofi Tukker
  • Cola – CamelPhat & Elderbrook
  • Pair of Wings – Frankie Rose
Chris and Rachel in their police uniforms sat next to one another
The Responder. Dancing Ledge/Rekha Garton

Season 2 episode 4

  • 500 Miles – The Journeymen

Season 2 episode 5

  • Slow Up – Jacob Banks

The Responder seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

More like this
Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement