The Responder season 2 soundtrack: Every song featured in BBC drama
The list includes several artists from Liverpool.
It's safe to say that The Responder season 2 retains the unstoppable momentum of the first, delivering another thrilling crime story that also packs plenty of genuinely moving moments.
Martin Freeman leads the cast as cop on the brink Chris Carson, who is faced with the prospect of seeing his daughter and ex-wife move hundreds of miles away unless he can finally get off the night shift.
Meanwhile, colleague Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo) is still psychologically recovering from the abuse she suffered from her ex-boyfriend, with the lingering trauma beginning to manifest in unexpected and worrying ways.
Set in Liverpool, the show is written by scouse screenwriter and former policeman Tony Schumacher, while its soundtrack features artists local to the region – here's a quick overview of the songs in The Responder season 2.
The Responder season 2 soundtrack
Season 2 episode 1
- Little Blonde – Young LS
- In and Out (feat Ay Em & Diztortion) – Aystar
- Run From Me – Timber Timbre
Season 2 episode 2
- Sturdy – Hazey
Season 2 episode 3
- Underwear – The Magnetic Fields
- Matadora – Sofi Tukker
- Cola – CamelPhat & Elderbrook
- Pair of Wings – Frankie Rose
Season 2 episode 4
- 500 Miles – The Journeymen
Season 2 episode 5
- Slow Up – Jacob Banks
The Responder seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
