Meanwhile, colleague Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo) is still psychologically recovering from the abuse she suffered from her ex-boyfriend, with the lingering trauma beginning to manifest in unexpected and worrying ways.

Set in Liverpool, the show is written by scouse screenwriter and former policeman Tony Schumacher, while its soundtrack features artists local to the region – here's a quick overview of the songs in The Responder season 2.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Responder season 2 soundtrack

Season 2 episode 1

Little Blonde – Young LS

In and Out (feat Ay Em & Diztortion) – Aystar

Run From Me – Timber Timbre

Emily Fairn as Casey in The Responder season 2. BBC

Season 2 episode 2

Sturdy – Hazey

Season 2 episode 3

Underwear – The Magnetic Fields

Matadora – Sofi Tukker

Cola – CamelPhat & Elderbrook

Pair of Wings – Frankie Rose

The Responder. Dancing Ledge/Rekha Garton

Season 2 episode 4

500 Miles – The Journeymen

Season 2 episode 5

Slow Up – Jacob Banks

The Responder seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

More like this

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.