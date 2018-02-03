It’s a story that unearths terrifying secrets in a remote Welsh community where supernatural elements begin to take hold.

And as many posted on Twitter, it was an impressively scary start to the drama. Even if some couldn't watch it alone…

Straight from the opening scene – which saw a mysteriously possessed man plunging off a roof – viewers got the chills…

Fortunately, it was just the sort of scary some were looking for...

...Even if the drama caused some sleepless nights across the country.

And, if you're feeling brave, you can watch the second episode today: the entire Requiem boxset is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

