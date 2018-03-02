But what I can say is that it seems as if this may not be the end of the story.

“If the planets align and if we all decide that it’s the right thing to do then it could come back [for another run],” writer Kris Mrksa (pictured below) tells RadioTimes.com. “I originally conceived of it as a two-part story and it’s a possibility.”

Before then viewers are urged to immerse themselves in the creepy drama which takes the action to rural Wales where the suicide of Matilda’s mother (played by Joanna Scanlan) appears to be linked to the 1994 disappearance of a young girl called Carys.

More like this

Requiem also stars Plebs actor Joel Fry as Matilda’s friend and collaborator Hal and Downton Abbey star Brendan Coyle as Stephen Kendrick, the detective who originally investigated Carys’s disappearance and ended up living in the area where she went missing.

Kris Mrksa, Getty

Advertisement

Requiem is on BBC1 on Friday nights with the entire series available on the BBC iPlayer