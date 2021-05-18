Rebel on Disney+ release date: The new drama inspired by Erin Brockovich

A new drama series inspired by the life of environmental activist Erin Brockovich is coming to Disney+.

Advertisement

Rebel, which comprises 10 episodes, follows Annie “Rebel” Bello, a character based on Brockovich. But – unlike the 2000 film named after the activist – this is not strictly a biographical drama.

Here’s what we know about the series so far.

When is Rebel released?

Rebel will be released on Disney+ on 28th May 2021. In the US, it premiered on ABC on 8th April 2021.

Has Rebel been cancelled?

Rebel has unfortunately been cancelled before the first season has even finished airing on TV, and before it has even arrived on Disney+ in the UK. According to Deadline, it underperformed in the ratings, but calling it quits was “clearly a tough decision for the network.”

What is Rebel about? Is it a true story?

Rebel follows the work of Annie “Rebel” Bello, a passionate legal advocate who doesn’t have a law degree. Disney describes Rebel’s character as “funny, messy, brilliant and fearless”, adding that she “cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves”.

One theme of the show is female empowerment, and it and features a storyline which sees Rebel act to protect a woman from her abusive boyfriend. The legal advocate’s husband regularly picks up the pieces at home while Rebel champions various causes.

Erin Brockovich, the legal clerk and activist who inspired the series, became involved in a lawsuit against The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in 1993 over contaminated drinking water, despite her lack of legal qualifications. Brockovich went on to write two books and receive two honorary doctorates.

Who stars in Rebel?

Katey Sagal (who voiced the character of Leela in Futurama) plays Annie “Rebel” Bello, and Rebel’s third husband and the father of the couple’s adopted daughter is played by Sex and the City’s John Corbett. Corbett’s character initially shared a name with his well-known SATC character Aiden, and had to be renamed Grady as a result.

“I still get called that even 20 years later, at least once a day,” Corbett told ABC. “She [creator Krista Vernoff] gave me a couple of names and she said, ‘Do you like Charlie, Grady, or Tommy?’ And I said, ‘Oh, I like Grady,’ and she said, ‘Me too, let’s do it.'”

The series also stars Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge), Andy Garcia (The Untouchables, The Godfather Part III) and his daughter Daniella Garcia.

Is there a trailer for Rebel?

Yes, you can check out the trailer for Rebel below.

Advertisement

Take a look at our other Drama coverage, or check out our TV guide to find out what’s on television tonight.