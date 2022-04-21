ITV begins filming The Hunt For Raoul Moat drama

Brown was killed while Rathband was permanently blinded, and Moat evaded the police for over a week.

ITV has announced that filming has started on The Hunt for Raoul Moat, a true crime drama about the 2010 manhunt for the former Newcastle doorman who shot his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, her new partner Christopher Brown and police officer David Rathband, all within 24 hours.

The drama is set to star The A Word's Lee Ingleby (pictured above) as Neil Adamson, a senior Northumbria Police Officer leading the charge to find Moat, as the series focuses on the victims, police officers and a local journalist who sought to report the real story amidst a landscape of sensationalist reporting and social media provocation.

Joining the cast alongside Ingleby are Sonya Cassidy (The Last Kingdom) as local journalist Diane Barnwell, Vineeta Rishi (Vera) as Nisha Roberts, Sally Messham (Doc Martin) as Samantha Stobbart, Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard) as Raoul Moat and Josef Davis (Chernobyl) as Christopher Brown.

The series will be written by novelist and screenwriter Kevin Sampson, whose drama Anne recently aired on ITV, and will be produced by World Productions in association with ITV Studios.

Sampson said: “The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK. Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a ‘legend’ in spite of the brutality of his crimes.

"In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda. I hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative.”

ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "The Hunt for Raoul Moat shines a light on the human tragedies behind the true story of Britain's biggest ever manhunt to apprehend a violent killer. Following on from his success with Anne earlier this year, Kevin Sampson's scripts are once again insightful and compelling."

The Hunt for Raul Moat will air on ITV and ITV Hub. You can get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

