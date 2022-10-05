The series is a six-part comedy drama, with each episode exploring a different scenario and facet of the titular characters' lives together, now that they are settling into married life and living independently.

As Ralph & Katie arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, viewers will be reconnecting with some of their favourite characters from The A Word, seeing some of the new cast members for the first time and taking in the stunning Lake District scenery .

The show also features a lively and memorable musical score, and with episodes set at both Valentine's Day and Christmas, there are of course romantic and festive hits sprinkled in.

But exactly which songs are featured across the series, and who are they by? Read on for a list of all of the songs featured in Ralph & Katie.

Ralph & Katie composer

The series's musical score has been composed by Adrian Johnston, who has plenty of previous experience when it comes to creating atmospheric and suitably iconic musical themes for TV series.

His previous work has included composing the scores for Strike, Giri/Haji, Four Lives, Summer of Rockets and Dancing on the Edge.

However, while it is predominantly Johnston's music heard throughout the series's six episodes, the majority of them also include some use of commercial tunes. You can find a full list of them below.

Ralph & Katie soundtrack: Songs featured in The A Word spin-off

Episode 1 - A Friend in Need...

Leon Harrop as Ralph, Jamie Marie Leary as Emma and Sarah Gordy as Katie in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

5, 6, 7, 8 - Steps

Just the Two of Us - Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr

Episode 2 - Valentine's Day

Dylan Brady as Danny and Leon Harrop as Ralph in Ralph & Katie. BBC/ITV Studios

It Must Be Love - Madness

Knock On Wood - Amii Stewart

Murder on the Dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh

Episode 3 - Babysitter's Club

Sarah Gordy as Katie and Leon Harrop as Ralph in Ralph & Katie. BBC/ITV Studios

Clean Up Woman - Betty Wright

Episode 5 - Ralph's Balls

Leon Harrop as Ralph in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Place To Be - Nick Drake

Lady Divine - Alela Diane

Episode 6 - The Motherships Have Landed

Matt Greenwood as Tom Clarke in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade

Ding Dong Merrily on High

Once in Royal David's City

Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens

Lonely This Christmas - Mud

Jingle Bell Rock - Brenda Lee

Ralph & Katie begins airing on BBC One on Wednesday 5th October at 9pm and 9:30pm, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer .

