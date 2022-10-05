Ralph & Katie soundtrack: Every song in The A Word spin-off
The track list includes Shakin' Stevens, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Nick Drake.
As Ralph & Katie arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, viewers will be reconnecting with some of their favourite characters from The A Word, seeing some of the new cast members for the first time and taking in the stunning Lake District scenery.
The series is a six-part comedy drama, with each episode exploring a different scenario and facet of the titular characters' lives together, now that they are settling into married life and living independently.
The show also features a lively and memorable musical score, and with episodes set at both Valentine's Day and Christmas, there are of course romantic and festive hits sprinkled in.
But exactly which songs are featured across the series, and who are they by? Read on for a list of all of the songs featured in Ralph & Katie.
Ralph & Katie composer
The series's musical score has been composed by Adrian Johnston, who has plenty of previous experience when it comes to creating atmospheric and suitably iconic musical themes for TV series.
His previous work has included composing the scores for Strike, Giri/Haji, Four Lives, Summer of Rockets and Dancing on the Edge.
However, while it is predominantly Johnston's music heard throughout the series's six episodes, the majority of them also include some use of commercial tunes. You can find a full list of them below.
Ralph & Katie soundtrack: Songs featured in The A Word spin-off
Episode 1 - A Friend in Need...
5, 6, 7, 8 - Steps
Just the Two of Us - Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr
Episode 2 - Valentine's Day
It Must Be Love - Madness
Knock On Wood - Amii Stewart
Murder on the Dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
The Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh
Episode 3 - Babysitter's Club
Clean Up Woman - Betty Wright
Episode 5 - Ralph's Balls
Place To Be - Nick Drake
Lady Divine - Alela Diane
Episode 6 - The Motherships Have Landed
Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade
Ding Dong Merrily on High
Once in Royal David's City
Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens
Lonely This Christmas - Mud
Jingle Bell Rock - Brenda Lee
Ralph & Katie begins airing on BBC One on Wednesday 5th October at 9pm and 9:30pm, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer .
