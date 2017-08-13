What's going to happen in Poldark series 4? That's the question on every fan's lips after screenwriter Debbie Horsfield left us on the edge of our seats with a series of tantalising developments in season three episode nine.

The series finale saw Ross finally coming to his senses about the role he has to play, Demelza following her heart for a dalliance with Hugh Armitage (did she or didn't she?) and Morwenna finally standing firm against Osbourne Whitworth while her sister blackmailed the man of the cloth with her unborn baby.