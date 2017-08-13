Radio Times Podcast: 5 important questions about Poldark series 4
Can Ross and Demelza's relationship ever recover from that dramatic series finale?
What's going to happen in Poldark series 4? That's the question on every fan's lips after screenwriter Debbie Horsfield left us on the edge of our seats with a series of tantalising developments in season three episode nine.
The series finale saw Ross finally coming to his senses about the role he has to play, Demelza following her heart for a dalliance with Hugh Armitage (did she or didn't she?) and Morwenna finally standing firm against Osbourne Whitworth while her sister blackmailed the man of the cloth with her unborn baby.
It was a dark and at times disturbing trip to Cornwall that succeeded in offering up more questions than it answered – but we've narrowed it down to a few key topics.
So here are 5 major questions that need answering. Hit play and join us on the podcast (if you can't see it then just click here) to find out more and listen right to the last second for a very special surprise guest...