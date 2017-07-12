64 of the brightest and best from the world of TV drama have been whittled down to just 32 by YOU and will now go head-to-head in the quest to find just 1 Champion. They're now competing in a series of knock-out rounds, facing off against each other in head to head contests across Groups A, B, C and D.

Poldark's Aidan Turner has held the title for two years running - can he manage a third? Or is there a new Drama Champion waiting to be crowned?

Advertisement

Find your favourite stars in the groups below and get voting!