'Tis the season. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Jack Frost nipping at your nose. The Radio Times Christmas issue open and ready for you to highlight the programmes you will be watching this year. The release of the legendary bumper issue – containing all of the TV, radio and film listings for Christmas and the New Year – had Twitter overflowing with the festive spirit. Here are some of the best reactions.

Forget robins and angels, there's only one true herald of Christmas...

But others were jealous

Circling programmes is a tradition. As is fighting with your family

...as is drinking Irish cream liqueur

Even celebrity bears were excited

Mr Brown says it’s not Christmas until he has the @RadioTimes special issue, out now! You can even get a free copy of my book #Paddington — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) December 6, 2014

Merry Christmas!