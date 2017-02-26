In their pitch perfect radio presenter tones, the pair nailed the tension and urgency of the new drama, which depicts what life might have been like in German occupied London if the Nazis had won the Battle of Britain.

In fact, the clip played at the end of Newsnight was such a smash hit that some begged for them to re-record the whole episode – and every single show that had ever been accused of mumbling.

We’re certainly up for round two. Are you?

SS-GB continues on BBC1 on Sunday night at 9pm