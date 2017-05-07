#ssgb Subtitle department should have kept it up for all the dialogue. Head melted trying to understand this. — Paula Nolan (@PaulaStrand) February 19, 2017

Oh God. Gruff-mumbling is spreading from Taboo in to other BBC dramas. #SSGB — Craig (@CraigD92) February 19, 2017

Sam Riley makes Tom Hardy sound like Olivier #mumbling #SSGB — Victoria Isherwood (@VicIsherwood) February 19, 2017

Sorry @BBC you've been turned off. Sorry I mean murmur murmur murmur #SSGB — david olding (@olding80) February 19, 2017

Still, not everyone thought there was a problem for the audio, with some enjoying Sam Riley’s raspy voice and others suggesting solutions for those who claimed not to hear the dialogue.

Still, it’s not quite the auspicious start the BBC will have wanted for their star new drama, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few sound engineers working frantically to make next week’s episode a little more audible.

And if there’s any more concrete response from the corporation, well – we’re all ears.

More like this

Advertisement

SS-GB continues on BBC1 on Sundays at 9.00pm