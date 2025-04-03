"You don’t really want to be in the hospital. But if you were in the hospital – this is the one you would want to be in," Robyn told Tudum. "You want to be in the care of these people."

The ten-part series follows a team of medical staff at the fictional Maguire Hospital in Miami, charting their work and personal dramas – not to mention a hurricane, which pushes them to their emotional and professional limits.

"Nowadays, your work family can really be, apart from your literal family, the most important community you have," added Cuse.

"The complications that arise – between what's going on off the clock and on the clock – can get messy. It can get confusing. That’s what we wanted to explore with Pulse."

The drama features a number of recognisable faces, plus some you might not be familiar with.

Read on for a full rundown of the key movers and shakers.

Pulse main cast

Willa Fitzgerald as Danielle "Danny" Simms

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips

Jack Bannon as Tom Cole

Jessie T Usher as Sam Elijah

Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez

Jessy Yates as Harper Simms

Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein

Néstor Carbonell as Ruben Soriano

Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez

Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno

Ash Santos as Nia Washington

Find out more about the characters and where you've seen the cast before below.

Willa Fitzgerald plays Danielle "Danny" Simms

Jessy Yates as Harper and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny. Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Who is Danny Simms? Danny is a third-year resident and a "rising star" on Maguire Medical Centre's medical team.

"Danny's not as complicated as she looks. She's even more complicated," Cuse told Tudum, while Robyn described her as "flawed and fallible".

What else has Willa Fitzgerald been in? You might know her from The Fall of the House of Usher, Reacher, Scream: The TV Series, Dare Me and The Goldfinch.

Colin Woodell plays Xander Phillips

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips. Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Who is Xander Phillips? The chief resident of emergency medicine. He is from one of Miami’s most powerful medical families and is described as "highly confident, respected, and charismatic".

He's also romantically involved with Danny.

"We always endeavoured to make Danny and Phillips's relationship a real, authentic look at a workplace romance," said Robyn.

"We really wanted to play in the grey area of that situation. Pulse shows the edges and pitfalls of their relationship – but also all the joyous moments of working a high-pressure job like this."

What else has Colin Woodell been in? You might have watched him in The Flight Attendant, The Purge and The Originals.

Jack Bannon plays Tom Cole

Jack Bannon as Tom Cole. Netflix

Who is Tom Cole? A "witty and charming" second-year surgical resident.

What else has Jack Bannon been in? His CV includes Endeavour, Pennyworth and Medici.

Jessie T Usher plays Sam Elijah

Jessie T Usher as Sam Elijah and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms. Netflix

Who is Sam Elijah? A "thoughtful and altruistic" third-year emergency medicine resident with a "competitive edge".

What else has Jessie T Usher been in? He's best known for The Boys, Shaft, Smile, Survivor's Remorse and Level Up.

Chelsea Muirhead plays Sophie Chan

Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan. Netflix

Who is Sophie Chan? A surgical intern. She is "smart, capable, and willing to endure anything in her quest to become a great surgeon".

What else has Chelsea Muirhead been in? She has appeared in Warrior and Slo Pitch.

Daniela Nieves plays Camila Perez

Who is Daniela Nieves? A third-year medical student. She is described as "optimistic" despite the pressures of her work.

What else has Camila Perez been in? She's best known for Acapulco.

Jessy Yates plays Harper Simms

Jessy Yates as Harper Simms. Netflix

Who is Harper Simms? A second-year emergency medicine resident and Danny’s younger sister. She is described as "self-assured and introspective".

What else has Jessy Yates been in? You might recognise her from Me.

Justina Machado plays Natalie Cruz

Justina Machado as Dr. Natalie Cruz. Netflix

Who is Natalie Cruz? A doctor and the chair of surgery and emergency medicine.

What else has Justina Machado been in? You might have watched her in One Day at a Time, Six Feet Under, Jane the Virgin, Queen of the South, Missing, Three Rivers and The Horror of Dolores Roach.

Jessica Rothe plays Cass Himmelstein

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein and Jack Bannon as Dr Tom Cole. ANNA KOORIS/Netflix

Who is Cass Himmelstein? A senior ER nurse. She "knows what she wants for her life and has a plan to get it".

What else has Jessica Rothe been in? You might know her from Happy Death Day and Boy Kills World.

Néstor Carbonell plays Ruben Soriano

Néstor Carbonell as Dr Ruben Soriano. Netflix

Who is Ruben Soriano? A senior surgeon. He is "respected and sometimes feared".

What else has Néstor Carbonell been in? He's best known for Suddenly Susan, Bates Motel, Lost, The Morning Show and Ringer.

Arturo Del Puerto plays Luis Dominguez

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez. Netflix

Who is Luis Dominguez? The ER's "unflappable", witty and popular Charge Nurse.

What else has Arturo Del Puerto been in? He has appeared in For All Mankind, Big Sky and Camping.

Ash Santos plays Nia Washington

Ash Santos as Nia Washington, and Jack Bannon as Tom Cole. Netflix

Who is Nia Washington? A "confident and scrappy" EMT.

What else has Ash Santos been in? Her CV includes Mayor of Kingstown, True Story and American Horror Story.

Additional cast includes:

Santiago Segura (The Day of the Beast, Supermax) plays Gabriel Moreno - an ER nurse. He is a team player, but can be tough to win over.

