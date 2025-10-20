It has been reported that Professor T season 4, which has already aired in the US and was originally due to air on ITV1 and ITVX in the autumn, has been pushed back.

Ad

TV Zone has reported that the season will now air in 2026, meaning fans will have to wait a little while longer to see how the Professor and the rest of the characters are coming to terms with the shock death of DS Lisa Donckers.

An exact date for the show's return has not yet been confirmed.

Returning stars back for season 4 include Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour and Juliet Stevenson, while Zoë Wanamaker will be joining new for this run of the show, playing Adelaide's sister and professor's aunt, Zelda Radclyffe.

Barney White, Sunetra Sarker and Rhian Blundell will also be back as their characters, all members of the police team.

Of course, fans aren't just waiting on season 4 – they are also waiting to see season 5, which was confirmed at the start of this year.

When the fifth season was confirmed, Miller said: "I’m beyond thrilled that we will soon be breaking ground on a fifth series of Professor T.

"Working with such a talented cast and crew is a joy that even a heavy woollen suit can’t stifle, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the treats we’ve got in store for them in series 4 later this year, when the Professor tackles his most baffling case yet: romance.

"The fact that audiences worldwide have embraced the show so warmly is hugely rewarding, and we’re already brimming with ideas to make series 5 even more quirky, heartfelt, and surprising.

"Here’s to another season of baffling crime, dreaming spires, and ironing that tweed…"

Professor T seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on ITVX.

Add Professor T to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.