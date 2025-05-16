Shameik Moore will play Breeze, the drug kingpin who Kanan Stark, James 'Ghost' St Patrick and Tommy Egan had all worked for before the start of the original Power show, but who had been killed before those events.

With that final puzzle piece now seemingly falling into place, it will likely not come as a surprise that the already announced season 5 has now been confirmed as the show's last season.

But what else do we know about the fifth season? Read on for everything you need to know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5.

Will there be a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5?

Wendell Pierce in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4. STARZ

There will! In fact, the series was renewed for a fifth season well before the fourth had aired, back in March 2024.

When the renewal was announced, Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for STARZ, said: "We know that our fans can’t get enough of Raising Kanan.

"As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga.

"As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era."

Since then, as season 4 came to an end, it has been confirmed that season 5 will be the show's final run.

Sascha Penn, executive producer, writer and showrunner on the series, said in a statement: "It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at Starz and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019.

"Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher.

"I’m very proud of this series, and grateful that we’ve been able to see it through to what is an incredibly explosive and satisfying conclusion for the unbelievably loyal fans of the Power Universe."

There have been some suggestions that young Kanan's story could continue in new prequel series Power: Origins, which is currently in development - but that has yet to be confirmed.

When will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 be released?

Patina Miller in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4. STARZ

We don't yet know exactly when Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 will be released, but we can look to previous seasons' release dates as a guide.

The past couple of seasons have arrived just over a year after the previous one ended. If season 5 follows the same template, we would likely see it around summer 2026.

However, the one thing which could work in fans' particular favour is how early the renewal for season 5 came through. This could mean the production process can work faster, and fans might get to see the episodes even sooner than they might otherwise have thought.

We will make sure to keep this page updated as and when we get any news.

Who will be back to star in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5?

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Wendell Pierce as Snaps, Erika Woods as Pop, and Shameik Moore as Breeze in Power Book III: Raising Kanan STARZ

We don't yet know who from the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be back for season 5, but we're certainly expecting the likes of Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller to return.

Other cast members who could be back include the likes of London Brown, Malcolm Mays and Hailey Kilgore.

Meanwhile, a new character who was introduced in the season 4 finale is Branford ‘Breeze’ Frady, played by Shameik Moore. Breeze was a character heavily referenced in the original Power series, but who had already been killed by Ghost before it started, and so has never appeared before.

Moore said in a statement on his joining the show: "The Power Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment, and I’m honoured to step into the iconic role of Breeze.

"I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride."

Here's a full list of the central cast members and characters who could potentially be back for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5:

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne 'Jukebox' Ganner

Jo-Vaughn Scott (Joey Bada$$) as Unique

Wendell Pierce as Snaps

Erika Woods as Pop

Shameik Moore as Branford ‘Breeze’ Frady

Is there a trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5?

There isn't a trailer available for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 just yet, but we will update this page once one becomes available. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 4 right here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan seasons 1-4 are available to watch on MGM+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on Starz in the US.

