Martin Clunes has revealed that he's not sure he could have got through his "uncomfortable" scenes on Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards without one key element in place.

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The one-off 5 drama sees the actor portray former BBC News presenter Edwards, who was highly respected for many years, until a public scandal ended with him pleading guilty to making indecent images of children.

In addition to dramatising Edwards's fall from grace, the feature-length programme will focus on how the story affected 'Ryan' (not his real name); a teenage victim of the former presenter, who is portrayed by Under Salt Marsh star Osian Morgan.

Speaking to press, Clunes explained that dark stories like that of Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards "can be uncomfortable" for an actor to navigate, "but it's all part of the job and you just have to go there".

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"Sometimes it's harder when a role is more nebulous and you can't pin your performance on something," he continued, "but we had transcripts of text messages between Huw Edwards and Ryan, and they do appear in the script, so we breathed life into them.

"It was hard towards the end of the story, hearing Osian's vulnerable voice when Edwards was bullying him, and the hurt of this boy reaching out in a sensitive way," recalled Clunes. "I didn't feel very nice at the end of those scenes."

Although interactions between Edwards and Ryan took place remotely over the phone, both Clunes and Morgan were present on set for all of their scenes in order to help with each other's performance and create a sense of "intimacy".

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Clunes added that, after emotionally draining moments, it was also "good to have Osian in the room to talk to afterwards".

But perhaps the most important element was the pre-existing familiarity that Clunes had with the crew on Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, which helped him to feel safe in such a challenging role.

"I was working with the same camera crew that we had on [2025's ITV drama] Out There, who I adore, so I was among friends. I don't know how I would have done it otherwise," he concluded.

According to 5's synopsis, Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards "paints an unflinching portrait of what it is like for the vulnerable to be groomed by powerful figures, revealing how Edwards seized on and exerted control over the young man, leaving lasting consequences".

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards premieres on 5 on Tuesday 24 March 2026.

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