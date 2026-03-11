5 has confirmed when viewers can expect Martin Clunes’s new factual drama about the scandal surrounding BBC presenter Huw Edwards to land on our screens, along with some new images of the series.

Ad

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, which has been directed by the BAFTA-winning Michael Samuels and written by Mark Burt (The Trial), will air on Tuesday 24 March at 9pm on 5.

Starring the Doc Martin actor as Edwards, the two-part drama follows "the newsreader’s double life as it spirals out of control" before his “total exit from public life following his conviction for serious child sexual offences”, according to the official synopsis.

It adds that the series will offer a "complex, emotional and nuanced portrait" of the case, and "build on extensive factual research over the past 12 months, including extensive first-hand interviews and co-operation from those at the heart of the scandal and exclusive access to The Sun newspaper’s award-winning investigation into Edwards".

Osian Morgan and Martin Clunes in Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. 5 Broadcasting Limited/Matt Towers/Wonderhood Studios

The new images released by 5 show Clunes as Edwards, as well as fellow actors Osian Morgan, Ben Bishop and Clare Calbraith – the latter of whom play The Sun journalists Ben O'Driscoll and Victoria Newton.

Ben Bishop and Clare Calbraith in Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. 5 Broadcasting Limited/Matt Towers/Wonderhood Studios

For decades, Edwards was one of the most recognisable faces of journalism, and fronted BBC's News at Ten. During that time he anchored major national events, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Martin Clunes in Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. 5 Broadcasting Limited/Matt Towers/Wonderhood Studios

But in 2024, Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, and was given a six-month suspended sentence.

The drama is the first collaboration between 5’s factual and scripted commissioning teams.

Martin Clunes in Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. 5 Broadcasting Limited/Matt Towers/Wonderhood Studios

The series was announced back in January, with Ben Frow, chief content officer at 5, saying at the time: "This is an important and shocking story of how a man in a position of power and trust betrayed that status."

He continued: "By gaining exclusive access to the key individuals involved and those who investigated the story, we explore the human cost behind the headlines."

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards will air on Tuesday 24 March at 9pm on 5.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.