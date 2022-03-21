Power Book IV Force episode 8 release date - Full release schedule
The latest spin-off from the hugely popular crime drama focuses on Tommy Egan.
The end of Power Book IV: Force – the latest spin-off from Courtney A Kemp's hugely popular Power franchise – draws nigh, with just three more episodes to go until the season wraps up.
The suspenseful crime drama is a sequel to the main Power series, this time focusing on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), the former criminal partner of James St Patrick.
The 10-part show sees him leave New York for a fresh start in Chicago, where he sets about making a name for himself and building a new criminal enterprise.
Sikora has returned to lead the cast and is joined by an ensemble of stars new to the franchise, among them Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding), Kris D Lofton (Ballers), and Michael Oilar (61st Street), while Kemp and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson both remain involved behind the camera.
As with the other spin-offs in the Power series, the Power Book IV: Force episodes are being released weekly. Read on for everything you need to know about the full release schedule – and when you can watch the next episode.
Power Book 4: Force episodes - full release schedule
The full release schedule is as follows:
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 1 'A Short Fuse and a Long Memory' - Sunday 6th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 'King of the Goddamn Hill' - Sunday 13th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 'Firestarter' - Sunday 20th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 'Storm Clouds' - Sunday 27th February
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 'Take Me Home' - Sunday 6th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 'This Is Who We Are' - Sunday 13th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 'Outrunning a Ghost' - Sunday 20th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8 'He Ain't Heavy' - Sunday 27th March
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 - Sunday 10th April
- Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 - Sunday 17th April
How to watch Power Book 4: Force online
Power Book IV: Force began on Sunday 6th February, and will continue with one new episode every week until the finale on Sunday 17th April – Easter Sunday.
The next instalment will be episode 7, titled He Ain't Heavy, which will air on Sunday 27th March 2022.
The one exception is that there will be no new episodes on Sunday 3rd April, meaning there will be a two-week gap between episodes 8 and 9 of the 10-episode run.
As with Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the series is streaming now on Starz US. It is also showing on Starzplay, which is available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.
Power Book IV: Ghost is available to watch now on Starz US and Starzplay. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.
