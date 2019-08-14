And while we’re not sure what the last scene of the drama will be, we do know which was shot last. As Turner told RadioTimes.com, his last day on set was spent filming a bedroom scene with Eleanor Tomlinson – but not in the way you’re thinking.

“The very last scene I shot was just myself and Eleanor in the bedroom,” he said. “So we spent the day in bed together, which was really strange.

“No love scenes or anything – just having a chat. All day just talking in bed, which felt right.

“I don’t think we planned it to be that day; it just happened with the scheduling. So that was really quite poignant. I think we were both thankful for that.”

Advertisement

However, hopefully this won’t be the absolute end of Poldark. Speaking about series five, executive producer Karen Thrussell previously teased: “This will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle… for now. Who knows what the future may bring.”