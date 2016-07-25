Poldark's Aidan Turner wins Radio Times Drama Champion title for second year running
The And Then There Were None star fought a tough battle with Hannibal's Mads Mikkelsen to reclaim his crown
There were 64 stars of TV’s finest dramas and then there were none but Aidan Turner.
The Poldark star has taken the Radio Times Drama TV Champion title for a second year running, following an epic three-day showdown with Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen.
The Irish and Danish actors amassed more than six million votes between them as their fans battled to crown them Drama Champion for 2016.
But victory was to be Turner’s as he came from behind on the final day to win the battle with 51.8% of the vote.
Turner’s route to the final wasn’t easy either. The actor had to take on Mark Rylance, Olivia Colman, Tom Burke, Martin Freeman and TV Champion dark horse Richard Rankin (of Thirteen and Outlander fame) to claim the crown.
He’ll now go on to compete in the Champion of Champions final with the seven other genre champions who will be vying for the TV Champion 2016 title.