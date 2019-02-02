The on-screen couple are pictured with flowers, champagne and their final clapperboard, alongside producers Karen Thrussell and Michael Ray.

Eleanor Tomlinson also marked the end of filming with a throwback Instagram video taken moments after she first found out she'd won the part:

The final series of Poldark is due to air later this year, with the episodes expected to fill in the gap in Winston Graham's novels between books seven and eight.

Poldark's fourth series covered the events of seventh book The Angry Tide, but Graham's eighth instalment – The Stranger From the Sea – jumps in time more than ten years to focus on the grown-up Poldark and Warleggan children.

Instead of closely adapting the novels, writer Debbie Horsfield will continue to follow the stories of Turner and Tomlinson's characters Ross and Demelza Poldark, extrapolating on events only hinted at by Graham.

The end of filming comes just days after Thurssell and Horsfield were joined by Poldark stars Jack Farthing (who plays George Warleggan) and Luke Norris (Dwight Enys) at the annual Radio Times Covers Party.