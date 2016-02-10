The eight-episode run will take us right through to the end of the War of the Roses, says Entertainment Weekly, to tell the tale of the rise of the House of Tudor via the tumultuous marriage between Princess Elizabeth of York and King Henry Tudor.

Freya Mavor and Michael Marcus played the duo in the original series but it's not clear if they'll be back to take on the roles again. We do know author Gregory is keen to get Rebecca Ferguson's Elizabeth Woodville back on screen, though.

"A lot of the actors will return to reprise their roles. Hopefully we’ll have Rebecca Ferguson back as a little-bit-older queen. I’m really pleased. I think it’s going to be really beautiful," Gregory told RadioTimes.com last August, when she revealed she was waiting on scripts for a prospective series.

Will the show be back on the BBC, though? That is the question. RadioTimes.com has asked, and we'll let you know when we get an answer.