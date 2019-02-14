The cartoon – which is aimed at toddlers and follows the pig as she navigates life in a fictional English town – has become a mega-hit Stateside, racking up over $1 billion in sales in the USA by 2015 – and the effects are beginning to show. A collection of parents have taken to social media to share their surprise at hearing the Queen's English coming out of their toddlers' mouths.

"Up until the age of 20 months, my daughter was a pristine developmental specimen, untouched by screen-time," Janet Manley wrote on US parenting blog Romper. "Then we flew to Australia. After 21 hours of flight time spent binge-watching Peppa Pig episodes on the iPad, my kid had adopted Peppa Pig’s plum British accent, calling me “Mummy” and finishing her sentences with Peppa’s trademark snort."

Dozens of others have reported similar instances of Peppa-induced Britishness on Twitter.

"Best thing Noah does these days is speak in a British accent b/c of Peppa Pig," Clayton Davis wrote on Twitter. "Two days ago he came to me and said 'Daddy, I want to sit on your lap and use the computer'."

Casey Neistat had a similar experience. "My three year old daughter speaks with a slight but pronounced British accent," he wrote. "She learned it from Peppa Pig."

Some are picking up new words...

...While others have acquired some British pronunciation:

And some Brits abroad are even seeing it as vital training.

The "Peppa effect" has well and truly taken hold...