Penny Dreadful has come to a surprisingly abrupt end.

Series creator John Logan confirmed that the series 3 finale – ending in the death of the heroine – is, in fact, the end of the drama.

It’s bad enough that Logan killed the series, but doing it by killing leading lady Eva Green just seems cruel. So why would he do it?

In a Q&A with TVLine, Logan and Showtime president David Nevins talk about their decision for the last chapter of Penny Dreadful.

“The show, to me, has always been about Vanessa Ives and her struggle with faith,” Logan says. “I knew, sooner or later, it would get to a point of apotheosis, where she would either accept her God or deny her God. Midway through [Season 2] – so, two years ago — as I was planning a third season, I realized, ‘Oh, I see exactly where this is heading. She’s going to have that moment, and the only way she can truly have it is at the moment of her death.’”

“When John came in to lay out Season 3, he said, ‘I think I have to end the season with the death of Vanessa Ives.’” Nevins says. “Then I went through a period of like, ‘Do I try to talk John out of it? And is there a show beyond her?’

It just felt like the creative elements of this show are dependent on John Logan writing Vanessa Ives, and Eva Green playing Vanessa Ives. And I didn’t want to make the show without the creative elements that made it great.”

Okay, so maybe it makes sense. But that doesn’t mean we have to like it.

Rest in peace, Penny Dreadful and Vanessa Ives.