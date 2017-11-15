The news was announced on Twitter, alongside a sneak peek at the show, featuring glimpses of Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory and Blinders newbies Oscar-winner Adrien Brody and Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen.

So, what else can we expect from the series? We know that the first episode will see Shelby receive a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve telling him the Peaky Blinders are in "danger of annihilation".

The tease continues: "As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins…."

The action in the upcoming episodes, written by Steven Knight, starts six months after the events of series three.