Peaky Blinders series four (finally) gets an air date
Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory will be returning to screens VERY soon
The wait is over: we’ve got a broadcast date for the fourth series of BBC drama Peaky Blinders.
We’ll see Cillian Murphy back in action as Tommy Shelby on Wednesday 15 November at 9pm on BBC2.
- Who were the real Peaky Blinders?
- Peaky Blinders series four preview: an explosively brilliant first episode as the Mafia come to Brum
- Watch the gloomy first trailer for Peaky Blinders series 4
The news was announced on Twitter, alongside a sneak peek at the show, featuring glimpses of Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory and Blinders newbies Oscar-winner Adrien Brody and Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen.
So, what else can we expect from the series? We know that the first episode will see Shelby receive a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve telling him the Peaky Blinders are in "danger of annihilation".
The tease continues: "As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins…."
The action in the upcoming episodes, written by Steven Knight, starts six months after the events of series three.