Suffice to say, there’s already some Bafta buzz.

Whoever would have thought Cillian Murphy could be upstaged by a horse keener on chewing scenery than sugar lumps? And at least one viewer had a theory about where the horse could have built up some period drama acting experience...

We can probably expect the horse doing a guest spot on Death in Paradise within the month – assuming that he doesn’t appear to Tommy as a ghost in a dramatic scene next week instead…

Peaky Blinders continues tonight (Monday 26th August) at 9.00pm and Sundays at 9.00pm after that