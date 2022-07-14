Peaky Blinders creator announces thrilling racing series Ferrari

The series will draw inspiration from the bestselling book Ferrari Rex by Luca Del Monte, a biography on race car diver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari. Del Monte serves as a historical consultant for the series, which will be directed by Stefano Sollima, who previously helmed Sicario 2: Soldado.

Apple TV+ has announced that Peaky Blinders ' creator Steven Knight will spearhead a brand-new racing drama, Ferrari, which is currently in pre-production in Rome.

The official synopsis for the series states: "Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. One trial. In the name of passion, in the pursuit of pure speed. At the centre of it all a titanic man, complex and multifaceted, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history. Enzo Ferrari: his name became a boast, an aspiration, and ultimately legend.

"But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the tragic death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory."

Enzo Ferrari ullstein bild via Getty Images

Knight, who will be penning the project, said of the series: "I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand. Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being."

Meanwhile, Sollima said: "As an Italian I feel honoured to get to tell this story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence. Through his relationship with Ferrari Spring Team, the five drivers Enzo ‘adopted’ in his scuderia after the loss of his firstborn son, we will explore the unique qualities, the great genius and the dark obsession that turned this man into a legend.”

The series is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, which has previously been behind The Young Pope and My Brilliant Friend, and will be a co-production with Nicola Giuliano for Indigo Film and Fremantle.

Ferrari will stream on Apple TV+.

