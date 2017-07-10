Peaky Blinders completes filming on series four
"That's a wrap!"
We're a step closer to the return of Peaky Blinders after Cillian Murphy's BBC drama completed filming on series four.
The next instalment of the show, which has already been commissioned for a fifth series, is likely to air later this year.
Fans are understandably getting rather impatient for the period drama to make a comeback after the third series ended on a huge cliffhanger when Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) revealed that his family were all about to be arrested and taken to prison.
BBC2 had earlier released a first-look photo of the fourth series, featuring Shelby in a typically stoic pose:
What fate awaits the Shelby clan? For now all we know is that the leader of the Peaky Blinders reckons he's struck a deal, and that Adrien Brody and Littlefinger from Game of Thrones will be joining the cast, with Tom Hardy and real-life wife Charlotte Riley also set to return as Alfie Solomons and May Carleton.
Peaky Blinders series four is expected to air on BBC2 later this year.