In an emotional post shared on social media on Monday (2nd December), his agency Big Title confirmed the news of his death.

"Hello, this is Big Title, the agency of actor Park Min-jae. The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away," the post read.

"We deeply appreciate the love and attention you have shown to actor Park Min-jae. Although we can no longer see his performances, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. We offer our deepest condolences."

Big Title CEO Hwang Ju-hye also shared his condolences for the late star, writing on social media: "The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking."

He continued: "The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow. Min-jae, there’s still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae."

Park’s brother also took to social media on Monday to share details about the late star’s upcoming funeral service, which is set to take place on 4th December at the Ewha Women’s University Seoul Hospital Funeral Hall in Seoul.

"My beloved elder brother has left us for a long rest," he said in the caption. "I hope many people will be there to see him go. I also hope you understand that I’m unable to contact everyone."

Park rose to fame thanks to his role in the 2023 drama Korea–Khitan War, based on Gil Seung-soo's 2018 South Korean novel Goryeo–Khitan War: Sweet Rain in the Winter.

Advertisement

He went on to star in popular TV series such as Little Women (2022), True to Love (2023), Numbers (2023), Netflix’s The Fabulous (2022) and more.