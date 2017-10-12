The woman who lives at the house – and has been experiencing “pizza tossing” for four years since the show ended – told local Albuquerque news site KOB4 that they have decided to build a 6-foot high wrought iron fence around the famous home.

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens and that’s ridiculous,” said owner Joanne Quintana.

Neighbours have been bothered by it, too: “All day, non-stop, there’s people up and down this road. They park in front of our driveway and block us in,” one said.

Two years ago, creator Vince Gilligan scolded fans on a podcast about their antics.

"There is nothing original, or funny, or cool about throwing a pizza on this lady's roof," Gilligan said.

"It's been done before, you're not the first."

The owners of the home have also put up cameras, signs and cones to keep away zealous fans.

Things seem to have gone from Breaking Bad to Baking Bad. (Sorry.)